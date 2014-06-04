LATEST ITEMS...

Welcome to the WritersServices website.

As well as our 20 services for writers, we offer more than 6,000 pages of information and advice about getting published. Whether it's preparing for publication, finding a publisher or agent, or self-publishing, just click on the links in the top nav and then in the drop-down boxes to dig down into the site and find what you want. The lefthand links provide another route into the site.

Help for writers and Advice for writers provide summaries of what's on the site. What's New is our weekly update and the Magazine gives a monthly overview.

To receive the newsletter, which has links to writers' news stories from across the world, updates about the book business, comment from writers and articles about writing, please sign up here.

If you register with us you will be able to enjoy the site even more - for example